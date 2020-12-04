Alabama A&M Men’s Basketball on pause due to COVID-19

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama A&M Bulldogs were forced to pause all Men’s Basketball activities due to a positive COVID case within the program.
According to AAMU’s Director of Athletics, Bryan Hicks, all team-related activates are paused indefinitely due to a positive COVID-19 case and contact tracing among members of the program.
Unfortunately, that means the Bulldogs’ big game against Ohio State scheduled for December 5th has been canceled.
At this time, there are no further details about what this means for the Bulldogs’ 2020-2021 season.
