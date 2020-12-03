Thompson wins 7A state title with comeback featured on SportsCenter

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - If you haven’t seen Thompson’s comeback in the Class 7A state championship game, you will. It’ll be impossible to not see replays.
Thompson trailed 28-19 with 28 seconds left when a blocked punt returned for a touchdown gave the Warriors life. The magic continued on the ensuing onside kick, which was recovered by Thompson.
The Warriors traveled into field goal range with what little time remained and Trevor Hardy nailed a 35-yard field goal to give Thompson a 29-28 victory as time expired.
The comeback was the obvious talk of high school sports in Alabama but also went as widespread as ESPN, being featured on SportsCenter’s “Best Thing I Saw Today” with Scott Van Pelt.
This is Thompson’s second consecutive Class 7A state championship.
