Statewide alert issued for missing south Alabama man

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued an emergency missing and endangered persons alert for a south Alabama man.
ALEA’s alert comes at the request of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, which is search for Willie Lee Richardson.
Richardson, 71, may be living with a condition that may impair his judgement. Family last spoke to him on Nov. 28, around 8:40am.
Richardson was last known to be in Monroeville. He is said to be 6 feet tall and approximately 200 pounds. He has black eyes and gray or partially gray hair.
Anyone with information on his location is asked to call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 251)-575-2635 or call 911.
