Shoals man accused of stolen valor pleads not guilty

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Shoals man pleaded not guilty in court Thursday morning to a charge of stolen valor. A grand jury indicted William Travis Tucker for stolen valor.
William Travis Tucker is accused of exaggerating his military history and using it for personal gain.
Tucker is a veteran. He is accused of embellishing his time in the service. Sheffield Police Lt. Ray Terry says that Tucker claimed to be a prisoner of war.
“He has used that false accolade to attain things of value,” said Terry.
According to investigators, Tucker forged a document and then used it to receive free P-O-W tags like this from the Colbert County Probate Office.
Lt. Terry has been investigating this incident since he received a tip back in March. A Colbert County grand jury indicted Tucker on several charges.
Lt. Terry says it becomes criminal when someone lies about recognition like a Purple Heart medal of honor and uses it for personal gain. He also said it hurts America’s service members.
“It’s claiming an accolade that you did not earn and it devalues what men and women have done for this country,” said Terry.
Tucker is out of jail on an 8-thousand dollar bond.
