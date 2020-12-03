Restaurants urging for lawmakers to provide pandemic assistance in the next stimulus bill

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The RESTAURANT act is a bill asking lawmakers for $120 billion in relief for the restaurant industry.
The act was formed by the Independent Restaurant Coalition, a national group of chefs and restaurant owners.
The IRC wrote a letter to Congress, asking for the proposed bill to be included in the next relief package.
“Up to 85% of restaurants like ours may not be able to survive another round of shutdowns during this pandemic, leaving over 16 million people and their families employed by our industry uncertain about their futures this holiday season,” the letter reads.
214 U.S. Representatives and 50 U.S. Senators from both parties have co-sponsored the RESTAURANTS Act.
Local restaurant owners showed their support and said federal relief is needed here in Alabama.
“With us only doing 30% of the business right now, where at the best of times if you are doing 100% of business, then you are making 10% profit,” Owner and Executive Chef Highlands Bar & Grill Frank Stitt said. “Now you’ve lost 70% of that, well no body can survive that for very long. That is why it is so urgent that we get the support we need just to survive.”
The IRC letter to congress has more than 14,000 signatures. Click here to sign in support.
