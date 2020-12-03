Red Devils win third straight Championship, fifth in seven seasons

They’ve left a legacy that will be hard repeating. I think they will be talking about this group of kids as they get into their 40′s and 50′s and I’ll be gone by then, but they’ll still be talking about these guys right here. How they played, and never gave up. And the Championships will all rust and fade and the wood will rot, but, memories never will.”

Fyffe Head Coach Paul Benningfield after winnig his third straight State Title