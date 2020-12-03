Police chase ends in car crash in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people are in the hospital after a high speed chase ended in a car crash.
According to Huntsville police, a victim was carjacked at Sophia’s Mini Mart on Highway 72 just after 8 p.m. We’re told the carjacker used a gun to threaten the victim.
Huntsville Police were notified of the situation which led them on a pursuit. Refusing to stop the car, the suspect led officers all the way to the Five Points area in Huntsville.
That’s when the suspect collided with another vehicle near Star Super Market.
According to officers, both the suspect and the driver of the other vehicle were transported to a local hospital with injuries.
