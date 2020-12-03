Overcast at times for your Thursday afternoon

Chilly this afternoon under some partly cloudy, to overcast skies.
Highs for your Thursday are looking to remain in the middle to lower 50s with chances for rain creeping in as we head towards evening.
Showers are mostly expected to come in overnight into your Friday morning and last through the noon hour.
Overnight tonight temperatures will actually stay comfortable and in the 40s.
Friday, rain is expected for portions of the morning, and to move out by early afternoon. Cooler winds for your Friday will drop temperatures a bit, and highs will hang on to the 50s.
Headed towards your weekend, we are once again looking at the upper 40s, and lower 50s, but with a little more sunshine.
Your next 10 days are fair with a mix of sun and clouds, with temperatures staying around average.
