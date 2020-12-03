North Pole Stroll in downtown Athens now open

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s the most wonderful time of the year in downtown Athens!
Community leaders are inviting everyone to join in the holiday spirit with the city’s annual, North Pole Stroll.
From now until December 31st, you can enjoy the decorated Christmas trees placed throughout Big Spring Memorial Park.
A fun addition to this year’s celebration is the horse-drawn carriage rides around the historic downtown area!
The North Pole Stroll is open each day until midnight throughout the month of December. Locals and visitors can take a stroll among the beautiful display of trees and enjoy the lights and holiday decorations.
The six-foot Douglas fir trees are decorated by members of the community, local businesses and civic groups. One of the conditions for the décor is to keep it as green-friendly as possible by using solar LED lighting.
Some trees even have themes that match the sponsor’s mission, and are all uniquely designed.
After a stroll through the Christmas trees, take a scenic horse and carriage ride through the streets of the Beaty Historic District for a true Hallmark Christmas moment. We’re told the carriage ride will be served by a four-passenger, open-air wagon and are weather permitting.
Organizers say they are excited to hold a safe event and still bring Christmas cheer to town!
More exciting news, admission is free.
For more information on the North Pole Stroll, call 256-232-5411 or visit http://www.visitathensal.com/2020-anps.html.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.