Mazda Toyota manufacturing beginning second hiring phase

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Mazda Toyota is hiring and they’ve got positions open.
The manufacturing plant is beginning their second hiring phase following their first in January.
This is going to provide a lot of jobs in the Tennessee Valley and you don’t need any manufacturing experience to apply.
At 3:30 p.m. Dec. 3 there will be a Facebook Live open to the public with more details on the jobs available at www.facebook.com/aidtedu.
Jena Huskey is a Talent Acquisition Specialist at the company.
Huskey says production at the plant is set to start later in 2021.
Applications open on Dec. 7 and the Facebook Live event will go into detail about the hiring process.
Pay starts at seventeen an hour for production team members with benefits available day 1 of work.
“It really provides the opportunity for team members to jumpstart a career in manufacturing. MTM is really dedicated to providing investments and growing their employees and advancement to everyone who joins the team,” Huskey said.
You can sing up for the email list at www.MazdaToyota.com to be the first to know when applications open.
They plan on having a production team of three thousand people by the end of 2022.
