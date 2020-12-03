Man charged with fraud and stolen valor arrested in Lauderdale County for string of charges

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers in Lauderdale county have arrested a man accused of stolen valor.
Investigators had a search warrant for William Travis Tucker after he was arrested and indicted on the same charge last week in Colbert county.
On November 27, Tucker was arrested on stolen valor charges in Colbert County, after he was indicted by a grand jury.
He pleaded not guilty to those in court on Thursday morning.
Just a few hours later, Tucker has been detained on new warrants in Lauderdale County.
Investigators said that they were tipped off that something similar happened in Lauderdale county which led to the investigation.
Investigator Matt Burbank said he faces a string of charges here in Lauderdale County, including stolen valor.
“There may be more pending charges. Right now there are two counts of possession of a forged instrument in the second degree, possession of a controlled substance, stolen valor, and theft in the 4th degree,” said Burbank.
Tucker is an Army Veteran. However, he’s accused of embellishing his service for personal gain.
Investigator Burbank said this will be a complete different case than the one in Colbert county which is still an active investigation.
