Madison family still waiting for furniture delivery nine months later

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Almost three months after a 48 Investigation aired, people across the Tennessee Valley are still waiting for furniture they said was never delivered.
We are talking about our Hot Buys and Signature Furniture investigation. In September, management for both stores told us they had no association with one another, but Kate Smith learned through state business licenses both stores were owned by a father and son duo.
Now, she tells us a Madison family has been waiting nine months for the furniture set they paid thousands of dollars for.
Moving to Alabama was supposed to be temporary for Hanna Lugo and his family. But after a few years they’ve decided to make Huntsville home.
They purchased a furniture set for almost $2,000. The end tables and the sofa were delivered on time but more than nine months later they are still waiting for an $800 ottoman.
“We just want it done right,” said a concerned Hanna Lugo. “We paid for it, it’s not like we stole it, or we won it, we paid for it with our money.”
But it was our 48 On Your Side Investigation that the Lugo family realized they’re not alone.
“Even with that news report things haven’t changed.”
In March, Lugo paid in full for the set from Signature Furniture off Memorial Parkway. The furniture was expected to be delivered three weeks later.
When Lugo stopped by the store, it was closed with a note on the door citing hardships from the pandemic, but the sign promised all orders would be fulfilled. A phone number claiming to be for the director of Signature Furniture was also posted if anyone had any questions.
However, that number was for the manager of Hot Buys Furniture off Madison Boulevard. The manager said the store had no association with Signature Furniture. Only that Hot Buys and Signature Furniture shared the same warehouse in Georgia.
“It is frustrating because to them every time I call it is a new excuse.”
In September, after pulling state records 48 News learned Signature Furniture is registered to a Mohamed Abunokaira.
And Hot Buys is registered as Teds Beds Mattress LLC but doing business as Hot Buys. The owner is listed as Atef M. Abunokaira.
A store manager confirmed the two were father and son.
We stopped by both stores again.
Since our first story aired, a notice of termination has been posted to the door of Signature Furniture with Atef’s contact information.
We reached out to Atef for an update, but he never called back.
One of his employees said the two stores cut ties and Hot Buys will no longer be helping Signature Furniture customers.
“They are telling me those two stores are not associated by anything. They are just doing the ware housing with them, and they have nothing to do with each other… and after seeing your report they are more connected then they say they are.”
The furniture for the family we originally spoke to was delivered by Hot Buys moments before our story aired.
Lugo hopes his family will have the same luck.
“Granted it is an ottoman, but for someone it means something else. It is their home they are trying to build.”
The Lugo family plans to file a lawsuit to get their money back.
We will keep you updated as we learn more.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.