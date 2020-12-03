Madison County Schools transition to hybrid schedule

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Another Tennessee Valley school system will be transferring over to a hybrid schedule.
With more than eight hundred students and teachers in quarantine, and another eighty nine testing positive - Madison County students are beginning a hybrid schedule Dec. 3.
This was not an easy decision.
School leaders recognize this isn’t an ideal scenario but, it’s what’s best for both safety and education.
More than one hundred and forty teachers and staffers are out sick or in quarantine.
Madison County Schools spokesperson Tim Hall says he knows learning from home is difficult to students and teachers.
He also says they realize that learning from home is an inconvenience for parents.
“We’re asking for your patience, we’re asking for your cooperation, and we’re asking for you to work with your student,” Hall said.
Buses are running their regular routes and times and lunches are still provided on days students are learning from home.
Hall is confident the staff is fully prepared to teach students virtually in the most effective way.
“We would prefer to have every student in the classroom everyday. It’s not possible because of COVID-19. We know what we’re doing. School’s P-O-P works and we are ready to educate these students on this hybrid schedule,” Hall said.
Students will be divided into two groups for this hybrid schedule at least until Dec. 18.
