Local Veteran says man who allegedly posed as prisoner of War should serve prison time after pleading not guilty

SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WAFF) - The Shoals man accused of exaggerating his military history and using it for personal gain said he is not guilty.
William Travis Tucker entered that plea in court Thursday. A grand jury indicted Tucker on a stolen valor charge.
“So many people deserve what he stole and its a shame that there are people that are low enough to do that,” said Navy Veteran John H. Thomas.
Thomas said William Travis Tucker did a great injustice to Veterans. While Tucker is an Army veteran, he’s accused of embellishing his service for personal gain.
Investigators said he forged a document and then used it to receive free P-O-W tags from the Colbert County Probate Office.
Thomas thinks Tucker should pay for the crime, if he is guilty.
“I think he should have gotten 20 years for it,” said Thomas
A Colbert County grand jury indicted Tucker on several charges.
On Thursday, Tucker pled not guilty to those charges.
When WAFF asked why he pled not guilty to the charges he didn’t comment.
Tucker is set to go to trial, although no date has been set for that hearing.
The investigation is open, which means he could face additional charges.
