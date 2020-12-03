Inpatient elective surgeries put on hold at Huntsville Hospital

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Wednesday, Huntsville Hospital made the decision to postpone all inpatient elective surgeries.
In other words, if your surgery is elective and requires an overnight stay, it’s a no-go. The goal is to keep the maximum number of beds open for COVID-19 patients.
In the first phase of the pandemic, there was a state mandate that stopped all elective surgeries, including inpatient and outpatient. The key change to remember during this phase is that only inpatient elective surgeries are postponed.
Outpatient elective surgeries are still on the agenda since those types of surgeries don’t require a patient to stay overnight.
Urgent cases are still moving forward, too. These may include cancer surgeries, neurosurgeries, traumas, etc.
Tracy Doughty, the Senior VP of Huntsville Hospital Operations said the decision was not made lightly.
“The wintertime is the busiest time of the year anyway for hospitals because of respiratory illnesses,” Doughty said. “So we’re already very busy and then you put on top of that 150 more patients in Madison County, that really puts a stress on the system. So elective cases that need an inpatient bed, we want to postpone those.”
Doughty said it’s too soon to tell when inpatient elective surgeries will pick back up again. Doctors and officials will work together to evaluate hospitals week by week. Keeping beds open for COVID-19 patients is the priority for now.
