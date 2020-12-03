Huntsville City School students go back to pencil, paper during cyber attack investigation

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville City School students will head back to school Monday after they remained home for a week due to a cyber attack.
When students do hit the books though, their style of learning may look a little different.
Thursday morning, school leaders met with members of the media to talk about the newest updates in the cyber attack investigation and how it will impact students.
After the press conference our crews spoke to a few parents who are now planning something special for those helping with the investigation. We also spoke with a leader from the Alabama Education Association.
William Tunnell with the Alabama Education Association said so far, he has not received any complaints on how the school district is handing the cyber-attack.
”With the school administration and the teachers working so hard already,” Tunnell said. “With the overburden of COVID and the responses that we’ve had to make, this is really the last thing that we needed.”
Huntsville City School leaders said all district issued devices need to remain off, meaning students learning in person will get assignments that don’t require a district computer. For those learning virtually they will need to pick up a packet of learning material to bring home.
For mom Jennifer Dillard she said it will be an adjustment for her son who is learning virtually.
“Most of this generation in Huntsville City Schools have learned with computers,” Dillard said. “I know my son did from 1st grade on. He’s a 10th grader now.”
Dillard said this experience will teach her student flexibility.
For parent Heather Richardson, she said it will also be an adjustment for her two children, but one they are going to tackle in person Monday morning.
“One of my children had actually been quarantined for two weeks so it’s definitely been a challenge,” Richardson said.
Now, these friends said they need to be there for the school district employees themselves.
Both Dillard and Richardson started a Go Fund Me together to raise money for lunch and treats for school leaders and especially the IT department. Their reasoning, because they want to give back to a group that generally goes unnoticed, Richardson said.
“We don’t really realize what the IT department does for our schools. It’s one of those underground type situations,” she said.
School leaders are still not releasing what information could have been compromised yet during the cyber attack, but they say to expect that announcement soon.
