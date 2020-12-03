Fyffe Red Devils win 5th championship, 3rd in a row

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WAFF) - The Fyffe Red Devils won their 5th AHSAA state championship game on Thursday.
It’s the third title in a row for Fyffe, and the school’s first 3A title, the Red Devils were moved up from class 2A after their 2019 title season.
The Red Devils faced Montgomery Catholic in the 2020 AHSAA Class 3A Championship game in Tuscaloosa.
Fyffe started the game down 16 to 0, but came back to win 21-to-16.
This also marked the Red Devils 45th straight win.
Fyffe Head Coach Paul Benefield has been there to guide the Red Devils to all 5 of their state titles.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.