COVID-19 outbreak at Morgan County nursing home

FALKVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - There is a COVID-19 outbreak at Summerford Nursing Home in Falkville.
County officials contacted Jenna Rae with concerns. According an administrator at the nursing home, 29 patients have tested positive over the last few weeks, but believes there are more.
Kelli Powers, President of Decatur Morgan Hospital, says a few patients from Summerford Nursing Home were transferred to the hospital over the last week or so.
48′s Jenna Rae has contacted the nursing home to learn more information about the outbreak.
