Chilly morning with scattered showers by this evening

We’re below freezing again this morning with most of us into the upper 20s and a few low 30s across the Tennessee Valley. A few clouds have picked up through the overnight and there are showers just off to our west into Mississippi. Rain chances will pick up the later we get into the day today but many of us might escape the rain until after sunset this evening. The best threat at rain today will be for areas to the west of I-65 and much of that will wait until the afternoon hours. Rain coverage will increase as we head into the overnight tonight bringing a wet commute for Friday morning. As the low pressure system passes through on Friday we will see some periods of steady showers finally wrapping up as we head into Friday evening. When it all wraps up we will see a storm total between 1/4 to 1/2 of an inch for many communities, with localized heavier amounts of 3/4 to 1 inch of rain possible.