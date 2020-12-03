Children’s of Alabama patients get to pick out a tree, decorations at the Tree Farm

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Picking out a Christmas tree can be one of the most fun activities you do during the holiday season. The children at Children’s of Alabama got to share in that joy as part of the second annual Children’s Tree Farm, presented by Ace Hardware.
The Child Life department transformed the hospital patio into a winter wonderland with 350 3-foot trees donated by Ace. The Junior League of Birmingham donated ornaments and crafts, while HOAR Construction brought the tree farm to life with holiday decorations and snow.
“Last year, the tree farm was such a special part of the holiday season for patients and families at the hospital,” said Emily Bridges, community development coordinator at Children’s of Alabama. “The holidays are always a difficult time to be hospitalized, and the pandemic adds an extra layer to that stress. We were hopeful our patients could experience the tree farm again this year, and we are extremely thankful to our Child Life department, Ace Hardware, the Junior League and HOAR Construction for once again turning this idea into a reality.”
Following COVID-19 masking, sanitizing and social distancing guidelines, patients stopped by the tree farm one-by-one throughout the day to pick out their own tree, lights and ornaments.
Patients and families also got to watch the tree farm on hospital closed circuit TVs, including an appearance by the Grinch.
Patients will display the trees in their hospital room windows for people driving through downtown Birmingham to see during the month.
The tree farm was established in 2019 and initiated by Mark Miller, a manager at Warrior Ace, whose daughter was a heart patient at Children’s. Last year’s tree farm will be featured as one of Ace’s Heartware Stories.
