Children’s of Alabama patients get to pick out a tree, decorations at the Tree Farm

“Last year, the tree farm was such a special part of the holiday season for patients and families at the hospital,” said Emily Bridges, community development coordinator at Children’s of Alabama. “The holidays are always a difficult time to be hospitalized, and the pandemic adds an extra layer to that stress. We were hopeful our patients could experience the tree farm again this year, and we are extremely thankful to our Child Life department, Ace Hardware, the Junior League and HOAR Construction for once again turning this idea into a reality.”