Care Center in New Hope brings Christmas to kids in need

NEW HOPE, Ala. (WAFF) - The CARE Center in New Hope has been around for 20 years and even through the pandemic, its annual Christmas Store is in full swing!
The goal is to give underserved children a holiday they deserve, all while letting their parents be the ones to bring it to them.
“A lot of our community is still hurting right now and so the Christmas Store can provide a great assistance during this time,” said Executive Director Andrea Bridges.
The Care Center has a program called Bags of Blessings for kids who lack food security. Volunteers feed over 100 kids each Friday. Parents or guardians of children approved through the Bags of Blessings program can shop at the Christmas Store.
According to Bridges, no cash is exchanged at the store. Instead, the Care Center gives parents a voucher. The ultimate goal is to provide community services all while letting parents be the hero for their kids.
“This year, even more so than ever before we have families that we’re seeing request assistance and help that we have not had ask for assistance before,” Bridges said. “And so the Christmas store is a way to be able to give those families their dignity back. They can provide Christmas for their children just like you and I would and that’s a wonderful gift to our neighbors during this time.”
Bridges said the Care Center needs toys for the older age groups, including 14, 15, and 16 year-olds. Items such as headphones, journals, art kits and makeup kits are the kinds of things they are looking for.
Aside from the Christmas Store, the CARE Center is in the process of purchasing a new property, where the nonprofit will house all of its ministries on one campus with the exception of its school-based programs and Thrift Store.
“The Care Center actually celebrates its 20th anniversary on December 5th,” Bridges said. “So we are setting our roots here in New Hope and sending a message that we’re not going anywhere.”
The CARE Center is scheduled to transition to its new property on Dec. 10.
