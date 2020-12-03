Caleb Brooks heading to surgery Friday for small intestine transplant

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - UPDATE: Caleb Brooks is expected to receive a small intestine transplant on Friday.
“Caleb is extremely anxious right now. Pray that God can bring peace over him and relieve him from all stress and worry before they put him under.”
Stay tuned to this story for further updates on Morgan County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Caleb Brooks.
ORIGINAL: Caleb Brooks, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office Investigator who was seriously injured by a bull in August, is headed to the hospital for a long awaited surgery.
Madeline Brooks, Caleb’s wife, posted on the Facebook page, Our Journey #Praying4Brooks, that a new offer for a donor organ came in Thursday and they will head to the hospital for his surgery, tonight.
Brooks was set to receive a small intestine transplant near the end of November. Unfortunately, the doctors were not satisfied with the donor organ received, according to Madeline.
According to the Facebook post in #Praying4Brooks, the surgery is scheduled for early Friday morning.
It’s been a hard few months for their family, but all of us here at WAFF wish them well in the recovery process.
