Caleb Brooks headed to hospital for transplant surgery

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Caleb Brooks, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office Investigator who was seriously injured by a bull in August, is headed to the hospital for a long awaited surgery.
Madeline Brooks, Caleb’s wife, posted on the Facebook page, Our Journey #Praying4Brooks, that a new offer for a donor organ came in Thursday and they will head to the hospital for his surgery, tonight.
Brooks was set to receive a small intestine transplant near the end of November. Unfortunately, the doctors were not satisfied with the donor organ received, according to Madeline.
According to the Facebook post in #Praying4Brooks, the surgery is scheduled for early Friday morning.
It’s been a hard few months for their family, but all of us here at WAFF wish them well in the recovery process.
