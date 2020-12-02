When will COVID-19 vaccine be available for children?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A CDC advisory panel met Tuesday to develop advice on who should be prioritized to get the coronavirus vaccine first.
Health leaders previously reporting healthcare workers and those considered high risk will be first in line but there has not been much mention of children.
There were expectations of a vaccine being available by mid-December, but experts said the vaccine won’t be cleared for use in children.
Two companies, Pfizer and Moderna, requested emergency authorization of their experimental vaccines from the FDA.
The efficacy of those vaccines reported by the companies as 95% and 94% respectively.
Deputy State Health Officer Dr. Karen Landers explained that clinical trials to test COVID-19 vaccines on children in the U.S. were just beginning.
Because children are not “little adults” it takes further testing specific to their immune systems.
“As a pediatrician, I think vaccine is important for children once the clinical trials have been conducted, once the information is available for vaccine utilization in children and once there’s approval for that age group,” Landers said.
The American Academy of Pediatrics called on researchers to broaden their trials.
Landers said there is one U.S. clinical trial testing COVID vaccines on children age 12 and older.
As for when a vaccine will be available for children, Landers said a timeline is unknown.
