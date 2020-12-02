Wahlburgers to open in Huntsville’s MidCity this month

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A popular burger chain is opening a new location in Huntsville this month, with a very famous name to back it up.
Wahlburgers is expected to open its first Alabama location in Huntsville by the end of December.
The Wahlburgers Huntsville team says they’re putting the finishing touches on the restaurant, taking all necessary precautions to ensure the wellbeing of guests in accordance with the state’s restaurant regulations, and is looking forward to safely welcoming guests for dine-in and takeout before the end of the year.
“At Wahlburgers, our mission has always been about delivering an exceptional experience and welcoming guests like they are family,” said Chef Paul Wahlberg. “We are thrilled to be joining this wonderful community and look forward to opening the doors in Huntsville for guests to come dine with us starting this holiday season.”
The new burger spot is located at MidCity in Huntsville. For you GPS folks, that exact address is 030 Mid City Drive Northwest Huntsville, AL 35806.
The restaurant will be open daily for lunch and dinner, Monday-Wednesday 11a.m. to 10 p.m. and Thursday-Sunday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
An opening day has not yet been released.
The popular burger spot is founded by brothers Mark, Donnie and Executive Chef Paul Whalberg. That’s right, the famous family from the Emmy-nominated reality show.
You may know Mark as “Marky Mark” from his music career in the 80s. Mark is now an actor and producer starring in movies such as “The Departed,” “Boogie Nights,” and “Ted,” just to name a few.
His brother Donnie is also known for his musical talents, rising to fame with his popular boy band, New Kids on the Block in the ’80s.
The A&E reality TV show, “Wahlburgers,” focuses on the family’s burger chain and found success in a 10-season run. Now, the burger joint has made it’s way to Alabama.
Wondering about the menu? Us too, so we checked it out for you!
The menu features items including unique burgers, salads, sandwiches and more. They also are known for their loaded tots and cold, frothy shakes!
Diners will also have a selection of wines, beers, and refreshing craft cocktails including the locally-inspired Alabama Slammer, to pair with a meal from the restaurants’ full bar.
Takeout will also be available from the Huntsville location via the Wahlburgers App or wahltogo.com. Additionally, the restaurant is still in the process of hiring and those interested in joining the team can apply online.
