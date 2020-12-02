Rain moving in for Thursday and Friday

Clouds will continue to build in overnight with lows falling into the low 30s.
We are tracking another cold front that will bring rain showers across North Alabama for Thursday afternoon and evening, there is a chance a few flurries could mix in late Thursday night as temps fall. Most locations will see ¼” to ¾” of rainfall through Friday afternoon.
Friday will be mostly cloudy with highs near 50 degrees. Skies will stay mainly cloudy for Friday night with lows dropping into the middle 30s. The weekend forecast does look dry but windy, cooler temps are expected for Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 40s to low 50s.
Next week is trending sunny and dry with temperatures steadily climbing into the middle 50s.
