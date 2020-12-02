Marshall Medical Centers suspend outpatient surgeries due to COVID

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A big change is happening at Marshall Medical Centers amid the pandemic. All elective outpatient surgeries are suspended, effective December 2.
An official with MMC said in a statement today, as the number of COVID positive patients continues to rise, MMC has implemented this new plan outlined at the onset of the pandemic.
Additionally, in order to increase intensive care capacity, beds in the post-anesthesia care units (PACU) at both hospitals have been converted to ICU beds.
This change creates five additional beds at Marshall Medical Center North and six at Marshall Medical Center South.
Officials with the hospitals say nursing staff from the surgical teams will provide patient care in support of the increased number of intensive care beds. They also say the supply of ventilators throughout area hospitals is sufficient to meet the current need, and the inventory is monitored daily.
“It is important for everyone in the community to know we are responding to the needs as they arise. Please do not hesitate to come to either of our facilities if you have a medical emergency and need care. Surgical teams remain in place in order to be able to respond to the need for emergency surgeries,” states Cheryl Hays, President, Marshall Medical Centers.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.