Marshall County Homeless Ministries open Room in the Inn shelter

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - If you need a place to keep warm this winter, or maybe you’re looking for some financial assistance, a homeless shelter is now open in Marshall County.
On Tuesday, Marshall County Homeless Ministries opened the doors to their “Room in the Inn” program.
Participants need a picture ID and will have to be able to pass a drug and alcohol test, along with a background check to include violent crimes and sexual offenses.
Due to the pandemic, COVID screenings will also be performed this year.
Executive Director Shirley Chupp said they are expecting to see an increase of people in need of shelter and financial help this year.
“Not only shelter, but help with paying for utilities and rent and we try to help wherever we can through our assistance program. But I think we will see a lot more people coming to the shelter because they are not able to maintain the places they have been living because of lack of work,” said Chupp.
If you are in need of shelter, you may come in and register from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Monday-Sunday at Lake City Assembly of God Church in Guntersville.
The Room in the Inn program ends March 31, 2021.
Twenty-five local churches will also be providing shelter to those in need.
