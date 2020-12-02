Madison City Schools continue on hybrid schedule

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - After monitoring a recent schedule change at Madison City Schools, all schools in the district will continue on the current hybrid cycle until the winter break.
A statement from the school system says given the current rise of COVID numbers, all elementary, middle and high schools students will remain on the current split schedule.
Students are split into groups alphabetically by name.
A and B groups will continue through the next two weeks until schools dismiss for the winter break on December 18.
The A group will attend on Monday and Tuesday and the B group on Thursday and Friday. All groups will be virtual on Wednesday to allow for buildings to be sanitized between rotational groups.
Here again is the split by student last name:
First Class Pre-K - Group A is A-L and Group B is M-Z
Columbia - Group A is A-K and Group B is L-Z
Heritage - Group A is A-K and Group B is L-Z
Horizon - Group A is A-K and Group B is L-Z
Madison - Group A is A-K and Group B is L-Z
Mill Creek - Group A is A-L and Group B is M-Z
Rainbow - Group A is A-J and Group B is K-Z
West Madison - Group A is A-K and Group B is L-Z
Discovery - Group A is A-K and Group B is L-Z
Liberty - Group A is A-K and Group B is L-Z
Bob Jones - Group A is A-K and Group B is L-Z
James Clemens - Group A is A-K and Group B is L-Z
An official with the school system says while the schedule isn’t ideal, staying hybrid and social distancing is keeping large groups of students and teachers out of quarantine.
Additionally, Bob Jones High School will remain virtual the rest of this week due to a boiler issue that surfaced yesterday. With the expectation of getting the heating system restored, the district hopes BJHS will join the rotational schedule next week.
