Local homeless shelter receives $25,000 grant

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A new resource will soon be available to Huntsville’s homeless thanks to a large donation made on Giving Tuesday.
First Stop received $25,000 this week from the Community Foundation of Greater Huntsville.
The organization plans to use the funds to expand and upgrade it’s facility.
Executive Director of First Stop Tim Davis says back in the spring, his organization was helping around eighty people per day.
Now, over one hundred people come in every day.
“The need is even greater than it has been previously. I don’t know if once COVID is done we will be able to go back to the old numbers or not, I suspect that’s not going to happen,” Davis said.
Part of the donation will go toward constructing new facilities at First Stop’s Strokes Street location.
The existing building will be repurposed into classrooms to provide information on money management, health necessities and housing options.
“We’ve identified here that Huntsville is a very kind and giving community. The Community Foundation just falls in line with all the friends we have that provide meals, provide hygiene materials, you know just support us in so many ways,” Davis said.
First Stop is hoping to begin remodeling the old building in July and the entire project is set to be done by next September.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.