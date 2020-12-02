LifeSouth blood center reps: need is critical right now

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -The coronavirus pandemic is wreaking havoc on the blood supply in North Alabama.
LifeSouth representatives tell us the need is much higher than normal.
The district community development coordinator at LifeSouth in Madison says the supply is so low it’s considered an emergency level.
She says local cancer patients are having treatments delayed as a result.
“We need your blood. Right now we are in critical need of o positive blood which is really shocking because right now o-positive is the most common blood type in the nation. People aren’t coming out and donating like they normally do, but I’m here to tell you it’s really safe. We’re cleaning absolutely everything,” Kami May, with LifeSouth said.
If you would like to donate, LifeSouth is hosting a “Joy of Giving” donor event this Saturday at their donor center in Madison.
You can even win some prizes for donating.
