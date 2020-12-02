Huntsville Hospital System preparing for post-Thanksgiving patient numbers

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Coronavirus patient numbers are at an all-time high within North Alabama’s largest hospital system.
With more cases, comes a need for more equipment to properly care for these patients.
The Huntsville Hospital System is treating more than three hundred patients, and half of those are in Madison County alone.
These numbers are just from a normal community spread and we are still about a week away from seeing the effects of the Thanksgiving holiday.
Tracy Doughty is this Vice President of Operations at Huntsville Hospital.
He says staff is prepared, PPE supplies lines remain secured, and the hospital system still has access to ventilators.
“The good part about our hospital is that we’re a system of hospitals. We can shift resources pretty easily,” Doughty said.
As far as testing equipment, there is a worry that if numbers rise nationwide, more people will use the same companies and resources.
“We’re being very judicious with our resources and using several different vendors to make sure we have a backup plan in case one vendor does run out,” Doughty said.
Doughty says Huntsville Hospital is prepared to take care of patients and that the community needs to continue wearing masks and social distancing to reduce the spread during these times.
