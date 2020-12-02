Former Limestone County judge set to be sentenced next week, faces 15-year sentence

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - “Audacious and wicked! Stealing from children and the dead!” According to court documents, those words are just a glimpse of the extremely strong language from attorney general Steve Marshall, as he weighs in on a local judge about to be sentenced for theft.
Former Judge Douglas Patterson from Limestone County is set to be sentenced next week.
Patterson was originally indicted in December of 2019, but it wasn’t until October that he pleaded guilty to theft and ethics charges. Now, he faces a 15-year sentence and two very influential people are telling the judge to give him the lengthy sentence they believe he deserves.
Patterson admitted in his plea that he stole thousands of dollars from the Limestone County Juvenile Court fund, and from the estates of two clients that dated back to before his time as a judge.
Patterson also allegedly agreed to pay back any stolen money as restitution.
On Monday, two new letters were added to his case, urging that the judge make an example of Patterson in sentencing.
Attorney General Steve Marshall also spoke out saying Patterson led a “lifestyle of deceit and treachery” and that he “tarnished the law as a lawyer and as a judge...the harm he caused the Limestone County Judicial system was deep and profound.”
The sentencing is set for Dec. 8. Again, Patterson could be sentenced to 15 years, five years in state prison and 10 on supervised probation.
WAFF will be following this story closely and have more details next week.
