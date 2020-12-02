Florence man arrested for child pornography on probation

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Florence man was sentenced today for possession of child pornography.
Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly says a judge sentenced John Wise to a probation period.
Wise will be on probation for two years and will have to wear an ankle monitor.
If he violates that, we’re told he will have to serve two years in prison.
Police arrested Wise in March of 2019, after finding nearly 300 images of child pornography on his electronic devices.
