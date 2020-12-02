Fatal crash in November takes life of Russellville woman

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency released details of a fatal November crash on Wednesday.

Just after 3 p.m. on November 27, a 28-year-old Russellville woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash. During the crash, a 2005 Ford Explorer left the roadway and struck a culvert. The accident occurred four miles north of Littleville on U.S. 43 in Colbert County.

Caitlin Bruce was identified as the fatality in the crash. Additionally, a juvenile passenger in the Ford was injured and transported by air to a hospital for treatment.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the ALEA Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

