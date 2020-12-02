Decatur woman facing burglary, theft charges turns herself in

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman facing burglary and theft charges turned herself into Decatur Police on Tuesday.
Police charged Donyale Wooten with first degree theft of property and third degree burglary.
It began in October 28 when someone reported a home burglary and a stolen vehicle in southeast Decatur.
Through further investigation, Wooten was developed as the suspect and warrants for her arrest were obtained on November 2.
Wooten turned herself into police on December 1. She was taken to the Morgan County Jail, with bail set at $7,500.
There are no further details at this time.
