Crime of the Week: Hustlin’ for credit card fraud

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Who doesn’t need a little extra cash around the holidays?
If you can help catch these big spenders, some money could be coming for you.
It sure is nice when you can go on a spending spree. Buying things like groceries, even plane tickets, but the crime stoppers don’t think its nice when the money you’re spending belongs to someone else.
Huntsville police are hustling to find the man and woman shown above sitting in the bright red mustang. Officers say these two used a woman’s stolen credit card and personal documents to deposit a fraudulent check into her account.
Then, they quickly withdrew the illegal funds from the Redstone Federal Credit Union on Andrew Jackson Way.
So, if you recognize Mr. Hustle or Mrs. Mustang, you might qualify for a bonus from the Crime Stoppers to put a nice down payment on a bright red sports car.
