COVID-19 in Alabama: 2,766 new confirmed cases on Thursday
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | March 18, 2020 at 4:32 PM CDT - Updated December 3 at 9:21 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Public Health reports there have been 215,938 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Alabama since March.

The state is tracking another 44,421 probable cases of COVID-19.

There were 2,766 new confirmed cases added Thursday. There have been 3,375 confirmed deaths statewide.

The state reports 25,821 people have been hospitalized since March 13. There are 1,801 people listed as being in Alabama hospitals right now with COVID-19.

There have been 168,387 presumed recoveries. ADPH says this number is updated weekly, usually on Thursdays.

The results were last updated at 9 a.m. Thursday. These statistics are updated by ADPH regularly. You can track those plus find numbers for your specific county in this dashboard provided and updated by the Alabama Department of Public Health.

NORTH ALABAMA CASES - DAILY COMPARISON

SOURCE: ALABAMA DEPT. OF PUBLIC HEALTH / UPDATED DECEMBER 3

COUNTY DECEMBER 3 CASES (10 a.m.) DECEMBER 2 CASES (10 a.m.) NEW CASES
Colbert 2,670 2,632 +38
Cullman 3,485 3,426 +59
DeKalb 4,593 4,518 +75
Franklin 2,384 2,358 +26
Jackson 3,312 3,217 +95
Lauderdale 3,075 3,013 +62
Lawrence 1,203 1,187 +16
Limestone 4,250 4,187 +63
Madison 13,263 13,006 +257
Marshall 6,079 5,998 +81
Morgan 6,483 6,377 +106

