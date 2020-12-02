Arab company manufactures cold storage units for COVID vaccine

ARAB, Ala. (WAFF) - When manufacturers begin sending COVID-19 vaccines across the country, they have to use a special shipping container to do so.
That special container is the Cold Box which can protect temperature-sensitive cargo, such as these vaccines.
Some of them are made right here in north Alabama.
The Cold Box Express in Arab has been in business for six years.
In fact, it is the only active ground transportation system in the world that makes and leases cold box storage units, according to CEO and President Foster McDonald.
“Our boxes can hold up to, we believe depending on how the packaging of the vaccines come, 7,000 or 8,000 doses in one box,” said McDonald.
The units are battery powered, equipped with dry ice, and can monitor temperatures and locations of the box to pharmaceutical and vaccine companies.
“We can manage temperature from -20 Celsius which about -4 degrees Fahrenheit up to room temperature. So pharmaceutical and vaccine products require room temperature or more commonly about 5 degree Celsius, which is 40, 41 degrees Fahrenheit which is the common refrigerator,” said McDonald.
McDonald said the cold boxes are currently being used by the California Department of Public Health.
“They are a bit ahead of the curve of distributing the vaccines within the state, so they will have centers they will receive vaccines and then deploy those vaccines throughout the community,” said McDonald.
McDonald said they meet all CDC guidelines and hope to eventually distribute the boxes to other states.
So far, two manufacturers submitted vaccines to the FDA for approval.
Pfizer’s vaccines needs to be kept -70 degrees Celsius, which means the Cold Box is not quite cold enough.
Moderna’s vaccine, on the other hand, can be kept at -20 Celsius.
