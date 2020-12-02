Another cold morning ahead of sunshine and the 50s Wednesday afternoon

We’re below freezing again this morning across the Tennessee Valley with most of us into the mid 20s. A few spots are into the low to mid 20s out there again this morning which means low tire pressure could be an issue yet again. Today won’t be nearly as cold as it was on Tuesday as we should reach the low 50s in many communities. However, a few spots may stall out into the upper 40s. Sunshine will be with us for much of the day which will help melt away that morning frost, but by this afternoon a few clouds will move in along with a light southeast wind.