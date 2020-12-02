Another cold morning ahead of a sunny Wednesday afternoon

Bundle up! It is another cold start across the Valley.
We’re below freezing again this morning across the Tennessee Valley with most of us into the mid 20s. A few spots are into the low to mid 20s out there again this morning which means low tire pressure could be an issue yet again. Today won’t be nearly as cold as it was on Tuesday as we should reach the low 50s in many communities. However, a few spots may stall out into the upper 40s. Sunshine will be with us for much of the day which will help melt away that morning frost, but by this afternoon a few clouds will move in along with a light southeast wind.
As clouds increase overnight rain will develop to our west and move in for Thursday. Right now, it looks like midday Thursday is when the best chance at rain will be here but if it moves in during the morning we could see a few areas of a wintry mix before a full transition to rain by midday. Rain won’t be to significant, but some may see up to a half inch by Friday evening. The cold front looks to clear late Friday which will result in a cooler the normal weekend with highs into the upper 40s and low 50s. Saturday morning, we could see a few snow and rain showers otherwise it will be partly cloudy.
