Alabama A & M University president announces retirement

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama A&M University president Dr. Andrew Hugine, Jr. announced his retirement during a Board of Trustees executive committee meeting on Wednesday. The announcement comes after more than 11 years serving at the university. President Hugine will remain in leadership through December 31, 2021.
“Alabama A&M University will always hold a special place in the hearts of First Lady Abbiegail Hugine and I. Since 2009, Abbiegail and I have been blessed to be a part of the growth and development of Alabama A&M. Most importantly, we are grateful to have played a small part in providing an accessible, affordable, and quality education to the thousands of students and alumni that walked the campus,” noted Hugine.
During Hugine’s tenure at Alabama A&M, the University has experienced record growth including:
· Full SACSCOC accreditation
· Increased number of academic programs and earned international accreditation of the business school
· 9.7% increase in enrollment from 5,447 in Fall 2009 to 5,977 in Fall 2020 with a prior to COVID-19 high of 6,172
· Completion of a $27.3M Capital Campaign
· Addition of a $60M Event Center and $40M Residence Hall
· Near completion of a 100% wireless and high bandwidth campus
· Athletic enhancements that include new turf and a state-of-the-art video scoreboard at Louis Crews Stadium
The Board will announce the transition process next year.
