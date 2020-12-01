“Too much risk” AAMU cancels in-person fall commencement

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Students graduating from Alabama A&M University (AAMU) this month won’t be walking across a commencement stage as soon as they planned.
AAMU officials have canceled the traditional in-person fall 2020 commencement ceremony this year due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the Huntsville area and throughout the state.
The ceremony was supposed to be held on December 11 in the Louis Crews Stadium. A time when many celebrate such a big accomplishment is now being moved to Spring 2021.
School officials said despite continuous planning to create a safe environment for AAMU graduates and their family members, having a ceremony would be too risky for everyone involved.
The decision was made after AAMU leaders consulted with an infectious disease professional from UAB as well as deep consideration of state and county COVID-19 guidelines.
Students will still be able to officially graduate as long as they have completed their degree requirements.
Graduates expected to walk in the December ceremony will have the opportunity to participate in tandem with 2021 Spring Graduates at the AAMU Spring 2021 Commencement.
University officials say they are also considering options for recognizing the academic accomplishments of this semester’s graduates.
