Tennessee man killed after vehicle crashed through a fence, hit a tree

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A one-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a man from Ardmore, Tennessee.
Edgar David Hardiman, 93, was fatally injured when the 1998 Ford F-150 he was operating ran off the right side of the roadway, ran through a fence, and struck a tree.
Alabama state troopers say Hardiman was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash occurred on Alabama 251 near Sharp Road just a few miles north of Athens around 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
