Tennessee man killed after vehicle crashed through a fence, hit a tree
ALEA troopers are investigating
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | December 1, 2020 at 9:17 PM CST - Updated December 1 at 9:17 PM

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A one-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a man from Ardmore, Tennessee.

Edgar David Hardiman, 93, was fatally injured when the 1998 Ford F-150 he was operating ran off the right side of the roadway, ran through a fence, and struck a tree.

Alabama state troopers say Hardiman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred on Alabama 251 near Sharp Road just a few miles north of Athens around 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

