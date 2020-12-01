Stuff the Bus toy drive helps Shoals families in need

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - How far would you go to help people in need this holiday season?
One man is camping out in a big yellow school bus in Florence at Walmart on Hough Road in order to help some people out.
It’s a Christmas tradition for Hunter Jackson.
“This is my fourth,” Jackson said.
For the fourth year in a row, Jackson is bundled up and hosting his morning radio show from inside the bus. He’s been there since Saturday.
“I always start it the day after black Friday. I feel like that’s when shopping season really begins. Christmas music kicks in December and the spirit is in the air,” Jackson said.
The bus is covered in Christmas lights and many other decorations.
The goal?
To collect toys for local children for Singing River Media Group’s “Stuff the Bus” project.
“This year, the goal is to be able to help more families than ever before in a time that is so uncertain,” Jackson said.
Jackson can complete his mission thanks to a partnership with Florence City Schools.
Counselors and social workers with the school system connect with the families in need so Jackson will know exactly what types of toys are needed based on a child’s age.
“I just think it’s such a beautiful thing that there’s so much Christmas spirit because of the community coming together. It doesn’t have to be as literal as Santa Clause that there is a team of people, helpers coming together to make things possible and that’s encouraging. That’s something worth having hope for,” Jackson said.
Jackson is staying on the bus until he collects 3,000 toys.
