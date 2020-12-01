Post Thanksgiving COVID tests could be misleading

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Long lines outside of COVID-19 testing sites indicate many people across the Tennessee Valley are looking for results following the Thanksgiving holiday.
However, the results you’re getting now may not give you a complete peace of mind.
Dr. Karen Landers from the Alabama Department of Public Health says the demands for tests are extremely high but, it is best to wait to get a COVID-19 test until seven days after potential exposure.
This puts into question if post-Thanksgiving tests are going to be accurate for most people.
Landers says waiting seven days is more appropriate in terms of the incubation period of COVID-19.
Local urgent care facilities and the Fever and Flu Clinic on Governor’s Dr. had lines throughout the day on Monday.
Landers believes the demand for testing will continue to increase this week. She urges everyone to be aware of any signs or symptoms of Coronavirus.
“Immediately check with your provider about your symptoms and about getting test, but don’t go to work and don’t continue to do your social activities when you’re sick,” Landers said.
Landers says quarantining is crucial while waiting for a test or results.
“It’s very important even if you can’t get a test right away to isolate yourself to further reduce your spread of COVID to other people,” Landers said.
If you want a test, it is best to make an appointment ahead of time.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.