4/10 Morgan County residents testing positive for COVID-19

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - In Morgan County, 4 to 5 out of every 10 people are testing positive for the virus.
“We are very concerned with the rate of positivity right now with what will happen going forward,” Michael Glenn with the Alabama Department of Public Health said.
Glenn says this situation is dire.
Health officials are also concerned about the people who don’t get tested, have the virus, and contribute to community spread.
Glenn says it’s the same scenario for counties surrounding Morgan.
He says preventing coronavirus in our community simply comes down to following the rules.
”There’s been a big push for people to limit those who you’re not in the household with. Unfortunately, it looks like from the results that people do not follow the masking and separation guidance,” Glenn explained.
Glenn says the high rate of positivity directly translates into our regions full hospitals and ICU’s.
”Those people in the hospital are not fake, those are real numbers, real people, and real families that are being affected by this virus. It’s real,” Glenn said.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.