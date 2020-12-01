Man who confessed to 1995 Morgan Co. murder released on bond

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A man who reportedly confessed to a cold case murder in Morgan County has been released on bond.
Our new partners at the Decatur Daily report that Johnny Whited was bailed out on Sunday evening. A judge set his bail at the relatively low amount of $15,000, saying Whited was not a flight risk. “He has strong ties to the area and there’s no flight risk with his health issues,” his attorney, Griff Belser said. “It’s my understanding he has Stage 4 lung cancer.”
Decatur Police officers say Whited called them a few weeks ago to confess to killing Christopher Dailey in 1995. After some initial confusion, investigators realized Whited was serious and had information they believe confirmed his confession.
“It’s a strange set of facts and circumstances surrounding this case,” Besler said. “Even though he has confessed, I am going to defend him like I would any other client in a murder case. He is innocent until proven guilty.”
