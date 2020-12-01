Man arrested for arson of his own home

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A Decatur man is facing charges after police say he intentionally started a fire inside of a home.
Decatur Police arrested and charged Sean Patrick Sharbutt with intentionally starting a fire.
On December 1, the Decatur Police Department responded to a fire on Brownstone Avenue SW. The City of Decatur Fire Marshal responded, determined the fire was started intentionally, and deemed it arson.
Through further investigation, it was determined Sharbutt was a resident of the home and the person responsible for starting the fire. He is charged with first degree arson.
This isn’t Sharbutt’s first arrest, he was arrested for unlawful breaking and entering of a motor vehicle in May of this year.
Sharbutt was taken to the Morgan County Jail and is being held on a $10,000 bond.
