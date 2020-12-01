GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Giving Tuesday is a day for people to give back and help local non-profits in the area.
This year, the Foundation for Marshall Medical Centers is raising funds to help keep local responders safe when responding to emergencies.
They launched “Invest in the Vest” campaign for Giving Tuesday.
All donations will be used to purchase bullet proof vests for first responders.
Currently, EMS staff at Marshall Medical Centers are not equipped with bullet proof vests.
To help fill the need, the Foundation stepped in and is raising money to purchase 75 vests.
Field Operations Manager Nick Guttery said that first responders are often sent into potentially dangerous situations.
“We have situations here and a lot of the bigger cities we have been asked to offer mutual aid. A lot of times the shooting is over by the time first responders get there, but the shooter could return back, and first responders are the target at that point,” said Guttery.
If you would like to invest in the vest, you can click here for more information.
